Raymore Says ‘Thank You’ to Kerckhoff and ‘Welcome’ to Turnbow

Raymore City Council Chambers was the sight of a changing of the guard in Raymore as Kristofer Turnbow was sworn in as the new Mayor. Former Mayor Kerckhoff was given a sincere ‘thank you’ for his service and a fond farewell as he moves on to other endeavors.

Kerckhoff oversaw his final

item of business by accepting Bill 3158 Declaring the Election Results April 5, 2016.

Turnbow had the honor of presenting Kerckhoff with a small token of the city’s appreciation of his service. “Pete at a time when we needed a quality individual to guide us through some turmoil that was occurring at the time and he did just that. He has done an extremely good job as Mayor and I’m proud to call him a friend,” said Turnbow.

Kerckhoff left the Council with these words: “We got a lot done these last four years and got a lot set up, so Thank You.” He received a standing ovation.

After the oaths of office were administered to the re-elected councilmembers, a small reception was held.

With the new Mayor at the helm, the Council got down to business.

Turnbow had two presentations to oversee as his first official duty as Mayor. First was to the Raymore Public Safety Telecommunicators in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. “You and your department’s response and rapid investigation this past week on the robbery suspect was nothing short of amazing. Within an hour you had a suspect developed and an arrest made within about twenty-four,” complemented Councilman Jay Holman. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart and all of the first responders and their families. We all know that it is you

guys that keep our guys safe,” said Councilwoman Abdelgawad.

Second was to Ray Gabel and Phil Duncan in recognition of National Donate Life Month. “When I started going to city councils and high schools seven

years ago, two years after my transplant, the average number of people that were signed up in Cass County was less than 30%. Now it is over 60% and it’s due to awareness. The main thing to remember is that the hero is not me, it is the donor families. You see someone lost a loved one and that’s why I’m here tonight.”

Clare Carlson also presented to the Council her art exhibit displayed throughout the Council chambers on behalf of the Arts Commission.

Jim Cadoret told the Council that the old gas station next to Smith Hardware has been purchased and will be renovated into a beauty salon.

Nathan Musteen reported to the Council that Hawk Ridge Lake and Johnston Lake will be stocked with catfish thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation. New things being offered this summer by the Parks and Rec include: Lego Camp, Movies in the Park, 5-K run, Archery classes, and a challenge course.

The Council unanimously passed the following resolutions:

Resolution 16-16 – 2015 Street Preservation – Final Acceptance

Resolution 16-15 – Adopt-A-Street – Hubach Hill from J Highway to S. Madison Street. Cayla Colledge has demonstrated a sincere interest in the community by taking an active part in the program in Loving Memory of C.W. “Papa.”

The following bills were passed unanimously on the second reading:

Bill 3149 – Award of Contract FY 2016 Street Preservation (Mill and Overlay) to Superior Bowen Asphalt Company, LLC in the amount of $827,041.16.

Bill 3154 – Award of Contract – Screen Printing and Embroidery Services to Liddle’s Sports Shop.

Bill 3157 – Award of Contract – Beverage Vending to Pepsi Beverages Company.

The following bills were unanimously passed unanimously on the first reading:

Bill 3160 – Declaring the Election Results, April 5, 2016 – G.O. Bond

Bill 3159 – Johnston Drive Yard Restoration. The project involves restoring yards that were disturbed during the Johnston Drove Water main and Street Reconstruction Projects. Welch Silt Fence & Erosion Control, LLC, who currently provides on-call erosion control services for the City, will be doing the restoration.

During closing comments, all of the Council welcomed the new Mayor. Councilwoman Hubach also welcomed the public’s advice on how they might want to see the town square idea come to fruition. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but you have to get started somewhere. The best way to get started is to determine where the location is going to be. I look forward to working with all of you and doing that. Let’s get busy.”

Mayor Turnbow said a big thank you to the voters of Raymore. “The community has spoken and now we have to do the heavy lifting,” he commented in regards to the bond issue passing. “We have a great team to do that with. I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the community of Raymore. I’m very proud and humbled to serve as Mayor and I do not take my responsibilities lightly.”

