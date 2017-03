The following are the winners of the Optimist PHR held last week

Boys 7/8

Austin Stevick Pitch ,Hit, Run and overall winner

Boys 9/10

Aiden Eggers Hit and Overall winner

Landon Williams Run

no winner on Pitch

Boys 11/12

Noah Porter overall winner

Cristian Williams Pitch

Braden Best Hit

Conner Jenkins Run

Boys 13/14

Charles Noah overall winner

Jaden Montigny Pitch

Charles Noah Hit

Charles Noah Run

Girls 13/14

Aleah Reese Pitch, Hit, Run and Overall winner

