The Belton Missouri Police Department is currently accepting Referral for Quotes (RFQ) for a single Watson Dispatch Mercury Console. For complete information and a copy of the RFQ, please contact Lt. Norman Shriver at 816.331.5522 ext. 216 or nshriver@beltonpd.org. Closing date for the RFQ is June 10, 2016 at 5 PM.

Advertisements