Help Solve This Case

/ September 20, 2016

Cass County Death Investigation

Cass Co. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle possibly involved in the death of Megan Wheeler.

Investigators believe that Ms. Wheeler was walking home when she was struck by a vehicle. Investigators are looking for the following type vehicle:

1994-2002 Dodge Truck

Damage to the front passenger area

Models can range from 1500,2500, & 3500

Anyone with information can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

