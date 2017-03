Cass Co. – The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a person of interest identified by investigators with the Metro Squad and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody J. Alford, 20, of Peculiar has been charged with Felony Leaving Scene of Motor Vehicle Accident. Alford is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail being held on a $10,000 bond.

Advertisements