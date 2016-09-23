Crash Still Under Investigation

/ September 23, 2016

Cass Co. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a single car fatal accident in the 14000 block of E 271st Street Harrisonville.

Deputies responded to the area of E. 271st and E. St. Rt. 2 west of Harrisonville at 7:53 a.m. after a motorist reported seeing a vehicle overturned in a creek. Investigators at the scene believe the vehicle drove off the south side of the road and overturned in a small creek submerging part of the car. It is unknown at this time how long the vehicle had been in the creek.

The female driver, Toye R. Click, 49, of Cleveland Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ms. Click was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will help determine the cause and time of death.

