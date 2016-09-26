Fatal Fire in Rural Peculiar

Cass Co. – Detectives with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with the South Metro Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating a fatal fire reported around 12:42 p.m. Monday afternoon in rural Peculiar. Deputies arrived on scene in the 20000 block of S. Carriage Lane shortly after a neighbor reported the fire. Deputies found a single story residence engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters with the South Metro Fire Protection District arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Fire personnel advised that the body of a deceased individual was located inside the residence. Fire Investigators with South Metro Fire and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Detectives will work the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a positive identification of the victim. There were no other reported injuries and the victim was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

Advertisements