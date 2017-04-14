Country Music Artist Stays Humble Despite Huge Success

Recently America’s Country Music New Artist of the Year, Justin Moore, took a few moments from his hectic touring schedule to talk with The Journal. Moore calls neighboring Arkansas home and can relate to the small town feel of Raymore. Fans of country music will recognize his distinctive voice from hits like “Small Town U.S.A.,” “Backwoods,” “Till My Last Day,” “Bait a Hook,” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” He has performed all over the country and will be performing with fellow country music artist Brice Lee at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence on April 28, their final stop on the American Made Tour.

While Moore certainly appreciated the notoriety that opening for established artists gives newcomers to the industry, he is excited about being a headliner himself now. “It’s fun to have the opportunity to create a tour that you want to create, rather than try to fit yourself into someone else’s tour.” In addition to his current tour with Lee, Moore has headlined with Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley, firmly planting himself in the who’s who of country music.

On this tour he is promoting his newest album release – “Kinda Don’t Care.” That title perfectly sums up how he feels stardom has changed him. “I still look in the mirror and see me. It’s strange to think about the fact that everyone else sees you as someone else.” Despite his success, he has remained true to his country roots and even named country music legend Dwight Yoakam as his favorite artist of all time. “I’ve always thought he was the ‘Elvis’ of country music.”

And just who is he? Moore and wife Kate will be welcoming their fourth child in June. He loves being a father but admits trying to juggle fatherhood with stardom is sometimes tough. “Well, it’s strange to try explaining to your kids in the grocery store or a restaurant why people keep coming up to you asking for your picture.”

He is also a song writer. “I’ve written the majority of the songs that I’ve recorded. That said, I cut the best songs I can find. If they’re mine, great. If not great.” He will be performing a mix of his hits and new music from his most recent album.

He has loved this tour with his good friend Lee and is expecting a great finale concert to wrap up the tour. “I’m just hopeful that our music over the last decade would encourage folks to come see the show. My fans have always been loyal and always show up. I expect no different here.” For more information or to purchase tickets go to http://silversteineyecenters.arenaindependence.com or call 1-800-854-2196.

Advertisements