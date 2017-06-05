Secretary of State to Visit Cass County

Cass County Clerk Michael Vinck is pleased to announce that Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will visit Cass County June 6th.

Last November 63% of Missourians voted to support photo voter ID. As of June 1, Missouri’s new voter ID requirements are now in effect. If you are registered to vote, you can vote.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is hosting a series of regional information meetings across Missouri sharing an update on the new voter ID requirements and encouraging individuals to register to vote. Secretary Ashcroft will join local elected officials for an informational visit in Raymore on Tuesday, June 6th.

Event details are as follows:

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Raymore City Hall

Address: 100 Municipal Circle, Raymore, MO

If you would like to learn more or have questions, we welcome you to attend this public event or visit www.ShowIt2Vote.com or call (866) 868-3245.

