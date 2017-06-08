Suspect Charged in Church Burglary 



CASS CO – On May 30, 2017 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary at the Pathway Church of Raymore on South Madison St. During that investigation surveillance photos showed a male subject inside and around the church. In an effort to help identify the suspect the Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted the information on Facebook. The photos of the suspect were viewed over 45,000 times. That posting lead to information identifying the suspect as 19-year-old Malik R. McClinton of Raymore. “This is a great instance of our community helping law enforcement by sharing information and bringing someone to justice,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.

McClinton was charged today with Burglary 2nd Degree and Property Damage 1st Degree. He is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail and being hold on $5000.00 bond.

