Legendary Athletes Show Belton Some Love

Last week the Belton High School baseball field had the privilege of seeing baseball greats Frank White, John Mayberry, and Dennis Leonard play. It was an amazing fundraiser for the Belton Chamber of Commerce called Bats, Balls, and Brews. In the giving nature of the Chamber, an additional $500 was raised in raffle ticket sales that will be donated to the Cass County Library.

The two teams competing were the celebrity guests and the home team locals. The celebrity guests included Frank White, Tom Burgmeier, Dennis Leonard, John Mayberry, Jaime Bluma, Marc Boerigter, Jim Eisenreich, Holly Star, Les Norman, Bob Dernier, Kevin Brock, and Ezekiel Crozier. The home team combined the talents of Fire Chief Norman Larkey, Mayor Jeff Davis, Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Fletcher, Harrisonville High School Softball Coach Dave Hix, Cass Midway High School Football Coaches Larry and Brett Burchett, Belton High School Baseball Coach Cody Newman, Pleasant Hill High School Softball Coach Christy Reeves, from Belton Police Department Scott Maynard, from Family Tree Furniture Scott Woodward, from Innovative Vision Care Dr. Aaron Law, from Bart’s Electric David Scoma, from Belton Chamber of Commerce Matt Scoma, and from Icon Pools Casey Wilson.

The game was so fun and entertaining to watch. Nearly 300 turned out for the event. The home team had the younger age advantage (just barely), while the celebrity team has the professional athlete advantage. The home team was not star struck by their opposition and soundly defeated them, earning 12 runs in the second inning alone. The celebrity team kept at it though and had a respectable score of 11-20, although the score board, through some bribery and shenanigans, showed the celebrity team winning with a score of 21-20! No matter the score, the community of Belton was the clear winner here. It was quite the sight to see baseball legends hit the ball and run the bases on our local high school field.

It was a fun time had by all and many of the celebrities were already asking for the date for the event next year. They were all so gracious and kind, staying at the field for nearly an hour after the game signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Some even took in the after party at Brewbakers to continue to celebrate their “win.”

The Chamber thanked all of their sponsors for the event including Brewbakers, Belton Regional and HCA Midwest, KC Disposal, Fletcher’s Forms, Arvest Bank, Mark McBride State Farm Insurance, Kara Anderson ReeceNichols Real Estate, Teresa Deaton American Family Insurance, Swope Health Services, Robert D. McCoy CPA, Belton Price Chopper, Unique Label, Belton School District, Fat Cat Design, Real Life Church, Shoe Sensation, Maurer’s Sports, Studio 99 Photography, Mayo Auction and Realty, and Mayor Jeff Davis.

We are all looking forward to next year’s event. For more information on events the Belton Chamber of Commerce sponsors, visit their website at beltonmochamber.org.

