Show Me Auto Mall North Welcomed to Belton

Last week Belton welcomed a new business to a long vacant spot along 58 Hwy. Show Me Auto Mall North opened their doors for business recently and the response from the community has been tremendous with more than 40 vehicles sold in the first weeks of business. With more than 25,000 cars a day passing the business, they are certainly in a prime location.

Jay Leipzig, Economic Director, for the City of Belton officially welcomed them saying, “We are pleased to have you and it sounds like you guys are pleased. It’s an exciting time and we are happy to have you.”

Belton Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Peek was also on hand to offer the Chamber’s support. “We congratulate you on your support and commitment to this community and wish you continued success.”

“Thanks for accepting us. It’s been great. It’s nice to be embraced and we are excited for our future,” said Josh Snider of Show Me Auto Mall North.

The business is located at 1421 E North Ave which is on the south side of 58 Hwy between Hy-Vee and Discount Tire, directly across the street from Walgreens. They can be reached at 816-892-2090 or through their website showmenorth.com.

