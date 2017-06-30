Peculiar Police Department Joins National Fourth (4th)of July Holiday Crackdown To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities

/ 5 days ago June 30, 2017

Peculiar, Missouri – Local police will be out in full force as part of the annual nationwide Fourth (4th) of July Holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” substance–impaired driving crackdown. The crackdown, which will include high-visibility enforcement throughout the City of Peculiar, will run from June 30-July 4, 2017.

The effective nationwide substance–impaired driving crackdown will include high-visibility enforcement, high-profile events, and will be supported by national paid advertising, creating a comprehensive campaign to curb substance–impaired driving over the Fourth (4th) of July Holiday.

