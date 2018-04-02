Raymore Citywide Bulky Item Pick-Up Days

Jim’s Disposal will be holding their free, citywide bulky item trash pick-up days in April for Raymore residents.

Raymore residents with a Wednesday trash day will be able to place bulky items at their curb for pick-up on Friday, April 13.

Raymore residents with a Thursday trash day will be able to place bulky items at their curb for pick-up on Friday, April 20.

Raymore residents are allowed to place up to five bulky items out for pick-up during this event. Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m.

Acceptable items include:

White goods: Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units. Compressors will need to be removed from all items that use Freon.

Metal appliances: such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, water heaters and furnaces.

Furniture: such as couches, tables, chairs, TVs, beds, mattresses and metal furniture.

Other items: such as bathroom fixtures, cabinets, rugs, garage doors, lawn mowers, railroad ties, disassembled swing sets and metal fencing.

Storm windows and glass panes. To help prevent injury, place a large “X” of masking tape across glass panes to prevent shattering and stack them separately from other bulky items.

Carpet if it is rolled up and either over four feet long or over 40 lbs.

The following items will not be accepted:

Trash in bags or boxes will not be accepted in bulky collections. These items must be disposed in the regular weekly trash collection.

Commercial or business trash or waste materials, including trash or waste from businesses conducted in or from a residence

Piles of stuff, bags or boxes of smaller items

Loose or scattered materials.

Closed drums or fuel tanks. Metal drums must have both ends removed to be collected.

Automobile parts including bodies, gas tanks, doors, fenders, tires, etc.

Hazardous materials (paint, chemicals, etc.)

Railroad ties

If you would like to dispose of more than five items on your assigned bulky item pick-up day, you will need to contact Jim’s Disposal and pay for the additional items two weeks in advance.

Wednesday trash residents will need to contact Jim’s by Friday, March 30, and Thursday trash residents will need to contact Jim’s by Friday, April 6, to schedule for the pick-up of more than five items.

Jim’s Disposal has an online payment form for bulky items here (http://www.jimsdisposal.com/bulky-item-express.html) or you may call them at 816-408-0220 to make arrangements.

A mattress and a box spring are considered to be two items. If residents disassemble items such as bed frames, they will need to bundle/tie the frame together or it will be counted as multiple items.

Jim’s Disposal will be offering another bulky item pick-up day in the fall.

For more information, visit our website at www.raymore.com/trash or contact the Utilities Office at 816-331-5182.

Advertisements