Cass County Circuit Court to implement new juror system

Beginning this month, prospective jurors in Cass County can choose to communicate with the court by text or e-mail, as the Cass County Circuit Court implements the new Show-Me Jury system.

The Cass County Circuit Court will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaire letters starting November 2018 for jury service beginning January 1, 2019.

“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts, and in particular, the jury supervisor’s office,” Kim York, Circuit Clerk said.

“Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving or if their service has been postponed or canceled. It will make jury service much more convenient for our citizens.”

Here is how Missouri’s new Show-Me Jury system works:

The Circuit Court will send a letter through the postal mail to the juror notifying them of their service.

When potential jurors receive the letter, they will be directed to go online at http://www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court – whether by postal service, e-mail or even text message. For prospective jurors who remain in the pool of qualified jurors after completing their questionnaires, this means the local court could send the summons for jury duty electronically.

Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.

For potential jurors who do not have access to a computer or who prefer not to communicate information electronically, they may call Circuit Clerk’s office at 380-8202 to request paper copies of questionnaires.

Advertisements