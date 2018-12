The 2018 Belton School District Spelling Bee winner was determined at a recent Board of Education meeting. Mill Creek Upper Elementary School 6th grader Leo Zheng took the title Zheng (left) was also a winner as a 4th grader while at Kentucky Trail Elementary School. After several rounds, second place was awarded to 7th grader Tavita Rynard (right). The students are pictured with the host principal, Mr. Frank McMurray.

