Ray-Pec East Middle Students of the Month

Ray-Pec East Middle School Students of the Month for October. The character

trait for the month was responsibility. Front row, from the left (8th grade): Jillian Griffin, Emma Jones, Je’shan Shoats, Caroline Bult, and Logan Wilson. Second row (7th grade): Alaina Garcia, Robert Lumpkin, Dallin Seeley, Aidan Hill, Chase Olson, and Irelynn Sloan. Third row (6th grade): Nyla Caston, Brady Easterling, Carter Younger, Jayden Fellhauer, McKenna Raymond and Reagan Thomas. Not pictured: 8th grader Marissa Goldsmith.

