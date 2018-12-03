Ray-Pec East Middle Students of the Month

/ 5 days ago December 3, 2018

Ray-Pec East Middle School Students of the Month for October. The character
trait for the month was responsibility. Front row, from the left (8th grade): Jillian Griffin, Emma Jones, Je’shan Shoats, Caroline Bult, and Logan Wilson. Second row (7th grade): Alaina Garcia, Robert Lumpkin, Dallin Seeley, Aidan Hill, Chase Olson, and Irelynn Ray-Pec East Middle Students of the MonthSloan. Third row (6th grade): Nyla Caston, Brady Easterling, Carter Younger, Jayden Fellhauer, McKenna Raymond and Reagan Thomas. Not pictured: 8th grader Marissa Goldsmith.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s