Congratulations to the October Students of the Month at Ray-Pec South Middle School! The character trait for the month was responsibility. Back row, from left: Angelina Crosby, Lexie Thomas, Natalie Bishop, Holden Kephart, Blake Kirby, and Cooper Trivers. Middle row: Ashley Davis, Porter Gum, Alex Hurley, Layne Jensen, and Emma Carter. Front row: Pierce Hazen, Ian Haneberg, and Alex Nunez.

