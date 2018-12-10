Belton staff members receive certificates

Courtesy Photo

Several Belton School District staff members were recently awarded their certification as LACE-trained administrators, educators, and counselors. LACE, the Leadership Academy in Character Education, held monthly meetings over the last year. Participants expanded their knowledge, skills, and attitudes to help transform their schools into true learning communities where character education is an essential component of the curriculum and culture. Joni Harrell (BHS), Cari Schuster (BHS), FrankMcMurray (BMS/FC), Suzanne Truitt (Cambridge), and Sarah Lattimer (Kentucky Trail) join over eight others in the district with this distinction.

