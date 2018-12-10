Belton staff members receive certificates

/ 1 week ago December 10, 2018

Courtesy Photo
Several Belton School District staff members were recently awarded their certification as LACE-trained administrators, educators, and counselors. LACE, the Leadership Academy in Character Education, held monthly meetings over the last year. Participants expanded their knowledge, skills, and attitudes to help transform their schools into true learning communities where character education is an essential component of the curriculum and culture. Joni Harrell (BHS), Cari Schuster (BHS), FrankMcMurray (BMS/FC), Suzanne Truitt (Cambridge), and Sarah Lattimer (Kentucky Trail) join over eight others in the district with this distinction. Berlton staff certificates

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s