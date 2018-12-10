Ray-Pec East Middle School students of month for November

Courtesy Photo
Congratulations to the Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School Students of the Month for November! Front row, from the left (8th Grade): Lily Braswell, Peyton Koper, Aidan Luebbert, Tallie Scott, Rylee Stewart and Daniel Wink. Middle row (7th Grade): Isabel Chatfield, Elsa Hamberg, Kahlil (Tre) Hill, Aaryn McClendon, Anthony Michael and Bradyden Schulze. Top row (6th Grade): Ella (Isabella) McKinney, Jadynne Mitchell, Dayton Tuck, Alex Gawron, Kylie Smith and Faith Suddarth.
