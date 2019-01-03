2018 Year in Review from a Raymore perspective

/ 1 day ago January 3, 2019

Editor’s Note : This is the second part in a three-part series looking at 2018 in review. This week’s look is at the smonths of April, May, June, July and August of 2018. Next week’s issue will look at September, October, November and December. The look at January, February, and March appeared last week.
April 5, 2018
Raymore Easter Egg Hunt Fun for All Ages – The last day of March turned out to be a great day for the Raymore Easter Egg Hunt.

 

To read full story PLEASE purchase the Jan. 4 issue of the Raymore Journal.

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s