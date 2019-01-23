Cass Career Center FFA members ‘seal the deal’

SEDALIA – Over 4500 first year FFA members from more than 320 Missouri High Schools had the opportunity to learn about being positive role models, learning to get involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members and making a positive difference in their lives, school and community at the annual Greenhand Motivational Conferences. These conferences presented by the State FFA Officers and sponsored by MFA Incorporated were held January 7-11, 2019 throughout Missouri.

To read full story PLEASE purchase the January 24 issue of the Raymore Journal.

Advertisements