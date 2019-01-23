Cass Career Center FFA members ‘seal the deal’

/ 22 hours ago January 23, 2019

SEDALIA – Over 4500 first year FFA members from more than 320 Missouri High Schools had the opportunity to learn about being positive role models, learning to get involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members and making a positive difference in their lives, school and community at the annual Greenhand Motivational Conferences. These conferences presented by the State FFA Officers and sponsored by MFA Incorporated were held January 7-11, 2019 throughout Missouri.

To read full story PLEASE purchase the January 24 issue of the Raymore Journal.2019 greenhand conference

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s