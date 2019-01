Laughing during his plunge, local calculus teacher Joe ONeal rushes out of Longview Lake in support of Special Olympics. Students, school faculty, law enforcement, and others took part in the Polar Plunge Saturday, January 26th.

There were three photos of the 2018 Polar Plunge published in the Raymore Journal’s January 31 edition. To view them all PLEASE purchase paper version sold in stores.

