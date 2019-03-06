Cass County Regional Medical Center named as acute stroke ready facility

Harrisonville, Mo. – Cass Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce that it has earned Advanced Disease-Specific Care Certification for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The certification recognizes hospitals equipped to treat stroke patients with timely, evidence-based care prior to transferring them to a Primary or Comprehensive Stroke Center.

To read full story PLEASE purchase the March 7 issue of the Raymore Journal.

Advertisements