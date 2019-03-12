EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

The Juvenile Officer of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit has an opening for a Detention Deputy Juvenile Officer. This is a county paid full time position with benefits. The starting salary is $33,276 per year. Applicants must be available to work various shifts including holidays, overnights, and weekends. Primary responsibilities include the care and supervision of juveniles placed within the juvenile detention facility and assisting with diversionary service programs as needed. The position also requires the ability to complete necessary intake screening services and other duties as assigned. Graduation from a four-year college or university with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, Criminology, Psychology, Sociology, Social Work or related field is required. Experience working in child welfare or with at-risk youth is preferred. All applicants must be 21 years of age or older, have a clean driving record, and submit to a background check.

Please forward a resume and three references to Frances Bracken, Office Manager at the Cass County Juvenile Center, 2501 W. Mechanic Street, Suite 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 or by email to Frances.Bracken @courts.mo.gov.

Closing date for submissions: March 18, 2019.

The Juvenile Officer of the Seventeenth Judicial Court of Missouri is an Equal Oppportunity Employer.

