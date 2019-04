The public is invted to celebrate the new facility with a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Tuesday, April 9th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. City of Peculiar Public Works/Utilities Maintenance Facility Building is now located at: 22215 S. Harper Road, Peculiar, MO 64078 . The group is going to showcase the newly constructed building and expects our new space to add to the overall efficiency as a team.

This appears in the April 4 issue of the Raymore Journal.

