Jodi Price is the 2019 Volunteer of the Year for the school district! The Ray-Pec Council of PTAs made the announcement during a reception on April 30 to honor 14 nominees for the award. Jodi is treasurer for both the Timber Creek Elementary School PTA and the PTA Council. She was nominated for the award by Kyle Burke and Nicole Cline. Read more

To read full story PLEASE buy the May 16 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Advertisements