Cass Co – On Wednesday around 11:00 a.m. deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2000 block of Meadowlark Drive in Harrisonville. After a brief chase the vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Meghan Drive and Meadowlark Drive. The driver fled from the vehicle and ran into a field south of the neighborhood.

To read full story PLEASE buy the July 25 issue of the Raymore Journal.

