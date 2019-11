The Raymore-Peculiar High School football team wrapped up the 2019 regular season last week with a 28-21 win over Lee’s Summitt West, which gave the Panthers a 7-2 record and the No. 3 seed in the Class 6, District 4 postseason tournament with 40.43 points.

