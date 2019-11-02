Lady Panthers finish 2nd in state

The Raymore-Peculiar Lady Panther softball team came up one victory shy of winning the Class 4 state championship Saturday.

The Lady Panthers, however, finished one spot higher than they did a year ago, when they finished third in Class 4.

Ray-Pec earned their way into the state championship game Friday afternoon with a 10-0 shutout victory over Northwest High School of Cedar Hill, in the St. Louis area.

The shutout pattern, however, continued on into the Class 4 championship game, but in the championship game it was the Lady Panthers being shut out, as they lost 10-0 to Blue Springs South.

The Lady Panthers finished the 2019 season with a 25-6 record and their highest state tournament finish in school history.

To read more about the tournament and to see pictures PLEASE purchase the November 7 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Advertisements