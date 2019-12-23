Ray-Pec earns basketball sweep over Belton

The 2019-20 winter sports season had its first Cass County showdown last week when the Belton basketball teams played host to Ray-Pec High School in a basketball doubleheader.

The Lady Panthers opened the doubleheader with a 38-31 victory over the Belton girls team. The victory sends the Ray-Pec girls into the Christmas break with a 4-3 record, after opening the season with a pair of losses but responding by winning four of its last five games.

