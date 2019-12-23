Ray-Pec earns basketball sweep over Belton

/ 2 days ago December 23, 2019

The 2019-20 winter sports season had its first Cass County showdown last week when the Belton basketball teams played host to Ray-Pec High School in a basketball doubleheader.
The Lady Panthers opened the doubleheader with a 38-31 victory over the Belton girls team. The victory sends the Ray-Pec girls into the Christmas break with a 4-3 record, after opening the season with a pair of losses but responding by winning four of its last five games.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Dec. 26 edition of the Raymore Journal.Ray-Pec - Belton boys basketball

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s