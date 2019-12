Working at his alma mater was a dream come true. After the Nov. 15 win, Tom Kruse holds the district championship trophy.

While attending Northwest Missouri State University, Tom Kruse was assigned to write about what he wanted to do in 10 years. “I stated that I wanted to be back at my high school as the head football coach,” he said.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...