Editor’s Note : This is the second part in a three-part series looking at 2019 in review. This week’s look is at the second four months May, June, July and August of 2019. Last week’s issue looked at the first four months, January, February, March and April of 2019, while next week’s issue, January 9, will look back at September, October, November and December.

To read story PLEASE purchase the January 2 edition of the Raymore Journal.