Youth suicide becoming epidemic that needs attention

/ 17 hours ago January 20, 2020

We have an epidemic in our nation that is second leading cause of death for our youth ages 10 – 24. It is robbing our nation of some of our brightest kids and the most frightening part is you may not have even heard of it. This “Silent Epidemic” does not care about race, gender or your social economic status. It takes over 130 young people in this great nation every week. The only way to stop this epidemic is to educate your community. We need your help!

To read full story PLEASE buy the January 23 edition of the Raymore Journal.

