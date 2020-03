With several goals in mind including achieving an immediate, positive impact on the quality of life for neighborhoods, the city passed in late 2018 a hotel tier ordinance that, in its first year, delivered a 50 percent reduction in calls for service (CFS) – by police, fire, EMT and ambulance – to hotels and motels located in the city of Belton.

To read full story PLEASE buy the March 12 edition of the Raymore Journal.