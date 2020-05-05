Monsees named Business Official of 2020

Jefferson City, Missouri – Apr. 29, 2020 – The Missouri Association of School Business Officials (MoASBO) announced Dr. Kari Monsees as the 2020 Business Official of the Year. Monsees, the superintendent for Raymore- Peculiar School District, has been a member of MoASBO for the past 17 years. He has served on the association’s board of directors and as the chair of their legislative committee. He regularly conducts workshops on budget development and is considered a trusted expert on public school finance in the state of Missouri.

To read full story PLEASE buy the May 7 edition of the Raymore Journal.