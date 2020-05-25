Ray-Pec announces 2020 retirees

The Raymore-Peculiar School District appreciates the dedication and years of service from this year’s retirees: Doug Becker, Principal, Stonegate Elementary School; Carol Brandt, Section 504 Administrative Assistant; Jackie Coop, Special Education Process Coordinator; Dr. Lovie Driskill, Principal, Timber Creek Elementary School; Rex Hainey, Focus Facilitator, Ray-Pec Academy; Tara; Kelley, 6th Grade Reading Teacher, East Middle School; Tom Kruse, Activities Director; Dr. Kari Monsees, Superintendent; Deb Larson, Paraprofessional, Ray-Pec High School; Karla Penechar, Theatre Teacher, Ray-Pec High School; Barb Proctor, Library Media Assistant, Ray-Pec East Middle School; Cheryl Tipton, Bookkeeper, Finance Department; Kelley Weida, Administrative Assistant, Shull Early Learning Center; Rob Weida, Principal, Peculiar Elementary School; Debbie Wescoat, Administrative Assistant, Peculiar Elementary School; Ellen Wilfong, Administrative Assistant, Buildings and Grounds Department; John Wilson, Band Director, Ray-Pec High School.

