Grandview Christian High School will graduate 14 on June 20

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Grandview Christian High School was forced to postpone its 2020 graduation ceremonies, as most schools across the country were forced to do. Those ceremonies, however, have been rescheduled to take place on June 20. This year there will be 14 graduates at Grandview, their pictures are above. The graduation ceremony is scheduled to be hosted outside, but if weather is not acceptable, the ceremony will be moved inside.

To see photos of all the Grandview Christian graduates PLEASE buy the June 11 edition of the Raymore Journal.

