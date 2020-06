Raymore’s 2020 Spirit of America Celebration will not be held on the originally scheduled July 2 date. Rather than cancelling the event, members of the Park Board, City Council and staff have made the decision to move the celebration to Friday, Sept. 11 to celebrate Patriot Day.

To read this full story PLEASE buy the June 18 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Advertisements

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest