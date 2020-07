BELTON – The Belton City Council approved NorthPoint Development’s $44 million redevelopment of a long-vacant site at 163rd St. and Turner Rd. into the six-building, four-story, luxury 322-unit NorthPoint Apartments complex. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2021.

