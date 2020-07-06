4th of July celebrations still happening

While the COVID-19 pandemic which the world is currently battling has canceled many 4th of July celebrations across the country, including Raymore’s Spirit Of Pride annual celebration, which has been rescheduled to be conducted September 11. Many citizens across the country, including in Raymore, were still in the spirit to celebrate the birthday of the United States by conducting individual parties and get-to-gethers with fireworks and enjoying the company of fellow American’s during the summer of 2020.

