Harrisonville High School presented diplomas to seniors at commencement exercises on Friday, June 26. The Class of 2020 graduation included the Pledge of Allegiance led by Class President Madison Hoffman, the National Anthem by Rebekah Bartlett, and a student address by Hoffman.

To read full story PLEASE buy the July 9 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Advertisements

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest