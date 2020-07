Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”) announced today the opening of a new 800,000-sq.-ft. eCommerce fulfillment center in Belton, Missouri. The online retailer of pet food and pet-related products, dual-headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, plans to create more than 1,200 jobs.

