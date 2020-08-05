Bus ride presents ‘LIFETIME THRILL’ for kindergartner

A Raymore-Peculiar Summer School kindergarten student realized that he would never get to ride a bus because his mom is a teacher. This has been bothering him all Summer School. Apple Bus Company, the school district’s transportation provider, had a bus show up after school Tuesday to give Easton Curtis and his mom, Monica Curtis, a quick bus trip. The first picture is Easton being called to the bus line. He even received a bus care package from Apple Bus as a souvenir. Words cannot quite express the happiness of a five-year-old boy who loves buses.

