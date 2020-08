Primary elections were held on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Raymore voters decided who will be on the ballot in November, as well as voted on two city issues and one statewide Medicaid expansion issue. Of the nearly 70,000 registered voters in Cass County, nearly 22,000 ballots were submitted, less than one-third.

