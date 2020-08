A photo yard sign of each 2020 senior was displayed on the high school grounds. You are invited to stop by the high school to pick up your 2020 Senior’s photo yard sign, if you haven’t already. Signs will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 14.

To read full story PLEASE buy the August 13 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest