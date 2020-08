Members of the 2020 Raymore-Peculiar High School fall sports teams get their first opportunities this past week to get aquarinted with their teammates and coaches in preparation for the upcoming sports season. Practice for all of the Fall Sports began preparation for the 2020 season Monday, Agust 10.

To see more pictures from different Ray-Pec fall sports teams PLEASE buy the August 20 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest