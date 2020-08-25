Community Bank’s “Stuff the Bus” event, once again is successful

Community Bank of Raymore held their annual “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive and the results were amazing. “It is truly humbling to see the compassion our community has for one another and this year was no different. In fact, what was experienced over the last three weeks was absolutely remarkable. Giving back was the evident theme in so many hearts this year,” Shauna Stephenson, Senior Vice President stated. The event received over $5,000 in monetary donations and supplies resulting in approximately 600 local students receiving the tools to help make the upcoming school year a success!

