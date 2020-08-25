Ray-Pec 2020 Fall Sports set to kick off this weekend

The Ray-Pec High School sports season is set to kick off this weekend. The Ray-Pec football team will get its season underway this Friday night when the Panthers kick off their regular season at 7 p.m. at Kansas City Rockhurst. The Ray-Pec girls’ golf team will begin its season Friday morning at Hoots Hollow while the Ray-Pec softball team will play its season opener Friday morning at Adair Park. The Ray-Pec volleyball team will have its junior varsity see its first action of the school year on Saturday at Staley High School.

