Ray-Pec upsets Rockhurst 42-34

The Raymore-Peculiar High School football team opened its 2020 football season last Friday night by knocking off perenial power Kansas City Rockhurst 42-34.
To read the full story PLEASE buy the September 3 edition of the Raymore Journal.
Serving Cass County since 1992
The Raymore-Peculiar High School football team opened its 2020 football season last Friday night by knocking off perenial power Kansas City Rockhurst 42-34.
To read the full story PLEASE buy the September 3 edition of the Raymore Journal.